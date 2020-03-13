Eva Amurri Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Estranged Husband Kyle Martino

Eva Amurri’s family just welcomed a new addition!

Susan Sarandon’s daughter gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, with estranged husband Kyle Martino on Friday, according to a weekly newsletter on her “Happily Eva After” website, People reports. The actress shared the happy news in a heartfelt message on behalf of Kyle and their two other kids, Marlowe, 5, and 3-year-old Major.

“Kyle, Marlowe, Major and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino,” the 34-year-old wrote, before adding further details about the newborn.

“He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58 pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long,” she added, also promising to keep the Mateo updates coming. “Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

Mateo’s arrival comes four months after Eva and Kyle revealed their decision to part ways after eight years of marriage. They’d gone public with Eva’s pregnancy just two months earlier, with the soon-to-be mom of three calling it her “Most Exciting Collaboration Yet” in a vlog post.

The pair also teamed up for their split announcement, sharing dual Instagram messages in which they pledged to remain “committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Eva and Kyle tied the knot in 2011 and have been open about their transition to co-parenting after parting ways, with Eva sharing on her blog over the holidays that the kids spent time with their father at his new apartment for the first time.

— Erin Biglow