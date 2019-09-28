Eva Longoria’s Son Falls Asleep On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week And Steals The Show

Sometimes you just need a nap! Eva Longoria’s son Santiago aka Santi totally stole the show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week as he took to the runway with his A-list momma. Except, he wasn’t totally awake for his big moment in the spotlight!

Eva turned heads as she modeled in the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway show for the city’s Fashion Week. For the show’s finale, she brought out her 15-month-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón, and despite the A-list audience, it looks like little Santi was too tuckered out to enjoy it. He slept in his mother’s arms as she slayed the runway, only waking up as the confetti started to fall.

Once he was awake, he got plenty of attention from fellow A-list stars like Andie McDowell and Camilla Cabello.

Talk about a pretty epic fashion moment for Santiago, right!?

Eva and husband José Antonio Bastón welcomed their first child last June.

