Eva Marcille Leaves ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Eva Marcille just announced that she’s leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after three seasons.

The mom of three shared the news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” during a radio interview.

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said.

Adding, “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

“I look forward to serving the community on ‘Ricky Smiley Morning’ show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of colour,” she said.

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner has appeared on the hit Bravo reality show since 2017.

“I believe my time is up. I have a six-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done. I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business.”

The 35-year-old has nothing negative to say about the ladies of “RHOA.”

“I love every single one of those Black women. They are all queens all in their own right. They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has ever seen.”