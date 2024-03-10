Eva Mendes Lovingly Poses By Ryan Gosling’s 2024 Oscars Dressing Room

Eva Mendes is showing support for Ryan Gosling.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video outside of her longtime love’s dressing room at the 2024 Academy Awards.

“Always by my man,” the caption reads.

In the video she looks casual chic, rocking a denim skirt, denim jacket with layered black and white tops. She accessorized with a black baseball cap, which she touches in the video.

At the Oscars, Ryan is set to perform his hit “I’m Just Ken” from the hit “Barbie” movie.

Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film. His song, “I’m Just Ken,” which is written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is also nominated.