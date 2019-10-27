Evan Peters and Halsey Couple Up As Sonny and Cher To Make Romance Red Carpet Official

Babe, Halsey and Evan Peters have got each other!

The couple made their romance red carpet official when they stepped out as iconic duo Sonny and Cher for FX’s “American Horror Story” 100th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.

The pair expertly coordinated for the event in ’60s-inspired ensembles with matching rainbow-colored polka dots. The 32-year-old actor completed his costume with a wig, sideburns and a mustache, while the “Graveyard” singer transformed into the legendary icon with a long, dark wig and bold eye makeup.

The night before, Evan was also by Halsey’s side for her “Almost Famous” Halloween party where they both dressed up as Juggalos, or fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse. The 25-year-old songstress shared a pic of her and Evan from the bash on her Instagram, writing, “Resident Goths.”

The couple first fueled romance rumors in early October 2019. A source told E! News at the time, “Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s. A friend connected them and they had been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

Prior to Evan, Halsey was in a relationship with British musician Yungblud, though the exes reportedly called it quits in September 2019. Meanwhile, the “Dark Phoenix” star was previously engaged to Emma Roberts. The longtime couple ended their on-and-off relationship in February 2019 after five years together, according to reports.

— Gabi Duncan