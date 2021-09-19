Evan Peters Gives Kate Winslet Massive Shoutout As He Wins Emmy Award For ‘Mare Of Easstown’

Evan Peters is HERE for Kate Winslet!

Evan scooped up the 2021 Emmy Award on Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the HBO limited series ” Mare of Easttown.”

Evan beat out Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), as well as “Hamilton” co-stars Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos.

And during his speech, he made sure to thank a couple key people.

“Thank you to the Academy. My fellow nominees, you guys were all incredible this year,” Peters said in his speech. “I got to thank my mom and dad for getting me out to L.A. You guys are crazy for doing that, but we’re going to drink tonight.”

And then he let out a very loud and enthusiastic thank you to his co-star in the hit HBO series, Kate Winslet.

“Kate Winslet for, well, “being Kate Winslet,” Evan shouted.

Evan wasn’t the only star from “Mare of Easstown” to pick up an award — Julianne Nicholson won an Emmy for Limited Series Supporting Actress.