Evan Rachel Wood Wants To Connect With Madonna After Playing Her In ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Exclusive)

Evan Rachel Wood still can’t believe she played Madonna!

The 35-year-old actress is unrecognizable as the Queen of Pop in the parody biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” where she plays Al’s love interest.

She and her co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Weird Al in the film, chatted with Access Hollywood about the movie and admitted she would love to hear from the “Material Girl” about her portrayal of her.

“At this point, yes, I hope I hear from her at all because everybody keeps asking ‘what do you think Madonna is going to say.’” she told Access Hollywood. “She’s either going to think it’s really, really, funny and laugh or she’ll be like I didn’t see it. Which would also be great because she is Madonna.”

Whether she hears from the Grammy winner or not, Evan said she enjoyed embodying the pop star in the film.

“It was very surreal playing Madonna. It was weird seeing the name on my trailer door,” she said. “People treat you like Madonna when you’re on set, they get visibly flustered, they called me Madonna when I was on set… It’s surreal but really fun, you really just get to pretend to be Madonna for a couple of weeks, it’s great.”

Another fun part of embodying the singer is embracing her signature 80s style, something the “Westworld” star had a lot of fun doing.

“Hair and makeup on this project were so brilliant at what they did,” she said. “We also had so much fun in our fitting because we would just blast ‘The Immaculate Collection’ the whole time and I was always dancing and making videos and dub smashing in my trailer in between setups.”

The biopic explores the life of Al Yankovic, from his early life to his rise to fame and even his love life.

At one point in the movie, Evan and Daniel have a crazy make-out scene, which was filmed on their first day of shooting together.

“There was lots of blocking rehearsal because it was never just like a make out, it was always like can you make out and knock down this painting or can you make out and fall over the sofa. It was precise but it was fun,” Daniel said.

Al was known for his over-the-top comedy and eclectic personality. The comedian was also known to ditch his shirt from time to time, which meant several shirtless scenes for Daniel in the film. But he told Access that he actually didn’t have to train hard to get in shape for the role.

“It was reported that I got in shape for this movie, which would have been an insane choice, or very strange in the least. But my parents are both like obsessively fit people, that has been passed down to me,” he said. “I am a cliché of a person who stopped drinking and then redirected that energy into working out. But I wasn’t like oh I’m playing Al, I gotta get big.”

It did work out that the “Harry Potter” star was in shape before the film because he admitted that of all the projects he has done, he has been the most shirtless in this film.

“No, I was basically naked more as Weird Al than I have been since anything since I did an actually naked play,” he said. “It was surprising that has been the most topless I’ve been.”

All jokes aside, Daniel said he believes the film truly does honor Al’s legacy.

“When I read the script for the first time, I didn’t know what to expect, and then as soon as I read it I was like ‘oh, this is the only thing that Al’s biopic could ever have been to truly honor him is a parody of musical biopics, and that’s what it is,” he told Access. “I think it has a lot of the like sweet earnestness that Al has while also having some of the absolute derangement that he has as well and how that all sits together.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” premieres exclusively on Roku Nov. 4.

-Emely Navarro