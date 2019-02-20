Everyone Is Leaving Thirsty Comments On Noah Centineo’s Shirtless Pic

Noah Centineo just left us with a major thirst trap and Instagram is here for it!

In case you haven’t noticed, Calvin Klein has been blessing our Instagram feeds with some new models to drool over including Netflix stud, Noah Centineo!

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post his version of the classic “My Calvins” shot that totally left his followers jaws on the ground!

“Happy Tuesday to me,” one user said.

“I wouldn’t mind having his babies tbh,” said another.

Even Lily Collins, Noah’s co-star in ARTY’s new music video “Save Me Tonight,” chimed in to show her appreciation for the sexy pose.

“I never look that good when I lounge,” she joked.

The 22-year-old actor flirted back by saying, “oh please 🔥.”

The pair have a super cute connection in the angsty video (that Noah directed) so it’s only fair to assume that there might be something budding between them – and fans agreed!

“bet you look good lounging together,” a user said. “please be a couple you’re so f***ing cute!” another added.

Yep, we are *super* into it.

