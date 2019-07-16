(EXCLUSIVE) Chrissy Metz Emotional Over Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan’s Emmy Nomination: It’s Really Overdue

Chrissy Metz stopped by Access right after the Emmy nominations were announced, and she was gushing over her “This Is Us” co-stars being nominated.

“This Is Us” was nominated for 9 Emmys including Best Drama Series. Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan were nominated for the first time as Sterling K. Brown received his 5th nomination and Milo Ventimiglia nabbed his 3rd.

Chrissy said, “For Mandy and Chris particularly to be nominated, I did get emotional. I’m really excited and proud. Proud seems silly, but I’m really proud and it’s really overdue.”

Many fans of the hit NBC show felt that Mandy Moore was snubbed with last year’s Emmy noms for Lead Actress In a Drama Series, and Chrissy joined them in their sentiments, explaining, “I just feel like people don’t realize what she goes through before she even steps on set. There’s three-and-a-half hours of makeup. Then she spends 10-12 hours in it and makes it look so effortless and so does our makeup department.”

Chrissy adds, “When people make things look so effortless, you’re like, ‘No big deal,’ but she does it day-in and day-out, and she spans decades. It’s impressive…I think she played 15 to 80.”

But it wasn’t only Mandy that the actress was thrilled about. Her “This Is Us” onscreen husband, Chris Sullivan, who was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama apparently didn’t even know the big news until Chrissy told him.

“I don’t think Chris knew that the nominations were today, and I think I was the first person to tell him and he was like wait what, ‘What are you talking about?’ I had to screenshot the list, and he was like, ‘Huh? What?’ I was like, I’m literally crying. I’m so excited,” Chrissy said.

Chrissy and Chris got to video chat and react to the Emmy nomination together while in a video chat with Access.