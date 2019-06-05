Exes Nicholas Hoult & Jennifer Lawrence Share A Special Moment At The ‘Dark Phoenix’ Premiere

We spotted some friendly exes at the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” premiere last night!

Former couple Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult proved that there is no bad blood between them as they laughed together on the red carpet during the Hollywood premiere of their latest flick.

The “Hunger Games” star, 28, looked radiant in a black Dior gown with a plunging neckline while “The Favourite” actor, 29, really popped in a turquoise suit with a gold shirt.

The pair dated for four years after meeting on the set of “X-Men First Class” in 2011.

They officially split in 2014 but have remained close friends and even refer to each other as “family.”

Since then, the two have moved on with their love lives. Nicholas welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Roger, with his girlfriend, model Bryana Holly, last April. Meanwhile, Jennifer got engaged to Cooke Maroney earlier this year.

Access caught up Jennifer on the red carpet, where she spilled more details on her soon-to-be husband. The duo recently celebrated their engagement party and are gearing up for their wedding later this year.

Jennifer dished to Access that she is “very excited” for the wedding, and she knows he’s the one because “he’s very hot.”

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” hits theaters on June 7.