Faith Hill & Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Belts Out Gorgeous Cover Of ‘Wicked’ Song

Gracie McGraw has clearly inherited her parents’ pipes!

The 25-year-old daughter of music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill showcased her stunning singing voice in a recent Instagram video.

Gracie filmed herself belting out “I’m Not That Girl,” a ballad from the beloved musical “Wicked.” She embodied the lyrics and packed every line with emotion, even appearing to near tears at points.

Her gorgeous rendition attracted lots of attention from fans, who filled the comments with dozens of supportive comments.

Rita Wilson was also struck by Gracie’s video, commenting, “Well this is gorgeous.”

Gracie is the eldest of Tim and Faith’s three daughters; they also share 23-year-old Maggie and 20-year-old Audrey.

The country singers are two of Gracie’s biggest supporters, and they’ve previously shown peeks at her talent on their own social media accounts.

Back in 2019, Tim shared a video of him and Gracie singing a duet to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “What Kind of Fool” while in the car.

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl,” the proud dad captioned the video.