Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With CMT Award That She Won 13 Years Ago

Everything is coming full circle for Taylor Swift.

The “Folklore” singer joined the virtual telecast to present Gabby Barrett with the 2020 CMT Music Award for breakthrough video of the year for “I Hope.”

Taylor took home the same CMT Award in 2007 for her first single, “Tim McGraw” when she was just 17-years-old and still in High School.

“I can’t even believe that this is real,” Taylor gushed while accepting the award. “This is definitely the highlight of my senior year!”

Gabby beat out Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning for the coveted award.

“That’s amazing! Oh my gosh. Okay, I don’t even know what to say because I didn’t really think that I was going to win,” Gabby said in her acceptance speech. “But first, oh my gosh, my fake trophy in my hand right here, I would like to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, because I wouldn’t be able to be doing what I love every single day without Him. So thank you, Lord.”

“Secondly, all the fans that voted, thank you so much. That’s something that I really loved about country music coming into it was how loyal the fanbases are and how they just incredibly love the people that they love, so thank you guys so much. I would like to thank my husband, my family back in Pittsburgh, my entire team … I’m so new to this, this is my first time receiving a television award, so thank you so much CMT,” the 20-year-old rising country star added.

Congrats to @GabbyBarrett_ on the Breakthrough Video of the Year win, presented by @KitKat_US®! 🏆 We are so inspired by you. Now excuse us while we listen to "I Hope" on repeat 🎸 pic.twitter.com/s4A9pFgnsI — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

Gabby, who is currently pregnant with her first child met husband Cade Foehner while they were competing on the 16th season of “American Idol.” The country singer performed “I Hope” during the awards show with her husband on guitar.