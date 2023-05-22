Faith Hill & Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie McGraw Wears Vintage Look From Her Mom’s Archive

Like mother, like daughter! Gracie McGraw is taking a page out of her famous mom’s book when it comes to style.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s eldest daughter stepped out at the premiere of “On Our Way” in New York City this past weekend dressed in vintage clothes from Faith’s fashion archive.

The 26-year-old rocked her mom’s Tom Ford Gucci motorcycle jacket overtop a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress and sported vinyl Manolo boots, according to People.

“Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue….wishing I was wearing smaller underwear,” she quipped in her caption, adding that the outfit was “all vintage archive.”

Gracie’s look got the seal of approval of her younger sister Audrey McGraw, who commented, “DAMN!!!!!”

ACM Awards 2023: Stars Hit The Red Carpet! View Gallery

Not only does Gracie take after her mom in the style department, but she’s also inherited both of her parents’ singing skills!

She’s posted videos of her vocal chops in the past, including one of her belting out “I’m Not That Girl” from the musical “Wicked” last June.