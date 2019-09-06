Fans Are Freaking Out About Miley Cyrus’ New ‘Slide Away’ Music Video For This Reason

Miley Cyrus dropped a new music video for her breakup ballad, “Slide Away.”

The video shows the singer looking sad at a raging party, walking through the walls of a house and looking wistful in a pool. There’s also a lot of alcohol bottles shown in the video.

Fans were freaking out because they thought the video could possibly be a hint as to why Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth broke up.

“This song truly tells how miley’s relationship with liam was. and I can really feel sadness brought by love,” one person commented.

They also noticed how the video feels like a full-circle moment from her 2013 bop, “We Can’t Stop.”

In “We Can’t Stop,” Miley is seen partying hard at a house and there’s stuffed bears shown. In “Slide Away,” there’s a man in a panda costume passed out and the shots of the pool seem like a throwback.

“The slide away video is like the aftermath of we can’t stop. the party is over. anyone left is strung out somewhere in the house. miley is like a fly on the wall. she feels out of place bc she’s knows she’s grown past that phase of her life. I love it miley!” one person commented.

“This is like a mix of We cant stop with the depression of Wrecking Ball…. And I love it,” another added.

What do you think about “Slide Away”?

— Stephanie Swaim

