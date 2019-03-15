Fans Are Psyched That Lilly Singh Is Hosting A Late-Night Show

Fans and friends are blowing up Twitter congratulating Lilly Singh on her new late-night talk show spot!
I can’t even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process. This has been SO long in the making and I’m so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There’s so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts. Watch the segment live at 11:30pm est! And now… it’s time to work. It’s time to make magic. It’s time to hustle harder than ever before. Blessings 🙏🏽 #LillyOnFallon #TeamSuperAllDay
The acclaimed YouTube star is set to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s 1:35 A.M. talk show beginning in September 2019.
The 30-year-old shared the news of her show, renamed “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.
“I’m so excited because I get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in,” she told Jimmy.
Following the announcement, Lilly received massive praise from famous friends and fans:
WOW! This is SO amazing! The only woman currently hosting a late night show on one of the big 4 broadcast networks! & also YALL! this is such a victory for the @YouTube community! Congrats @IISuperwomanII ❤️ https://t.co/o1FysEySUF
— Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) March 15, 2019
YES! So awesome congrats!
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 15, 2019
This is HUGE.
1. Someone from my hometown hosting a late night show
2. Someone South Asian
3. A woman of colour
These are all things I thought I'd never see in that role, but I'm thrilled it's happening. Congrats @IISuperwomanII #RepresentOnAllFronts https://t.co/L38EabGwCp
— Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) March 15, 2019
GO OFF QUEEN! CONGRATS!!!!
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 15, 2019
Congratulations! You will kill it. So happy for you
— KevinJonasSr (@PapaJonas) March 15, 2019
WOW. Coming soon to a TV near you, "A Little Late With Lilly Singh"! This is what the hustle looks like. I can't wait to see this new chapter unfold for you @IISuperwomanII!
Youtuber. Creator. Author. Speaker. Entrepreneur. Bawse. Superwoman. Late night TV host @nbc. https://t.co/N54JCqFMpU
— Hannah Alper (@ThatHannahAlper) March 15, 2019
Lilly’s show will air after Fallon and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
All hail the new late night comedy QUEEN!
