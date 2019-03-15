Fans Are Psyched That Lilly Singh Is Hosting A Late-Night Show

Fans Are Psyched That Lilly Singh Is Hosting A Late-Night Show

Fans and friends are blowing up Twitter congratulating Lilly Singh on her new late-night talk show spot!

View this post on Instagram

I can’t even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process. This has been SO long in the making and I’m so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There’s so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts. Watch the segment live at 11:30pm est! And now… it’s time to work. It’s time to make magic. It’s time to hustle harder than ever before. Blessings 🙏🏽 #LillyOnFallon #TeamSuperAllDay

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on

The acclaimed YouTube star is set to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s 1:35 A.M. talk show beginning in September 2019.

The 30-year-old shared the news of her show, renamed “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

“I’m so excited because I get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in,” she told Jimmy.

Following the announcement, Lilly received massive praise from famous friends and fans:

Lilly’s show will air after Fallon and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

All hail the new late night comedy QUEEN!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.