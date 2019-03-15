Fans Are Psyched That Lilly Singh Is Hosting A Late-Night Show

Fans and friends are blowing up Twitter congratulating Lilly Singh on her new late-night talk show spot!

The acclaimed YouTube star is set to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s 1:35 A.M. talk show beginning in September 2019.

The 30-year-old shared the news of her show, renamed “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

“I’m so excited because I get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in,” she told Jimmy.

Following the announcement, Lilly received massive praise from famous friends and fans:

WOW! This is SO amazing! The only woman currently hosting a late night show on one of the big 4 broadcast networks! & also YALL! this is such a victory for the @YouTube community! Congrats @IISuperwomanII ❤️ https://t.co/o1FysEySUF — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) March 15, 2019

YES! So awesome congrats! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 15, 2019

This is HUGE. 1. Someone from my hometown hosting a late night show 2. Someone South Asian 3. A woman of colour These are all things I thought I'd never see in that role, but I'm thrilled it's happening. Congrats @IISuperwomanII #RepresentOnAllFronts https://t.co/L38EabGwCp — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) March 15, 2019

GO OFF QUEEN! CONGRATS!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 15, 2019

Congratulations! You will kill it. So happy for you — KevinJonasSr (@PapaJonas) March 15, 2019

WOW. Coming soon to a TV near you, "A Little Late With Lilly Singh"! This is what the hustle looks like. I can't wait to see this new chapter unfold for you @IISuperwomanII! Youtuber. Creator. Author. Speaker. Entrepreneur. Bawse. Superwoman. Late night TV host @nbc. https://t.co/N54JCqFMpU — Hannah Alper (@ThatHannahAlper) March 15, 2019

Lilly’s show will air after Fallon and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

All hail the new late night comedy QUEEN!