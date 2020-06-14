Fans Call For Dolly Parton, Britney Spears Statues To Replace Confederate Monuments

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to spread across the country, some people have taken to toppling confederate monuments. Now, two petitions are gaining traction for their calls to replace the racist mementos with more modern statues—specifically, with tributes to Dolly Parton and Britney Spears!

One petition on Change.org calls for busts of the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer to replace confederate statues in Louisiana, where the pop star spent much of her childhood.

“Before becoming one of the world’s most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana,” the petition—which is addressed to Louisiana government officials including Governor John Bel Edwards—reads in part.

“She’s already earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and now it’s time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves. Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears.”

The petition also includes a list of good deeds the 38-year-old has performed for her home state, including donating money for recovery after multiple natural disasters. As of Sunday, the petition had nearly reached its goal of 25,000 signatures!

A separate call to action on the website had a similar idea, and is calling for statues of Dolly Parton to be erected in place of Confederate monuments across Tennessee.

“Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton,” the petition reads in part.

The Dolly Parton petition only had 3,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.