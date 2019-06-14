Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Trolling President Trump On His Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Mr. President?

After the release of her new single “You Need To Calm Down,” Swifties are sharing theories that the pro-LGBTQ+ lyrics might be directed at President Trump.

The second single off her upcoming album “Lover” is a Pride anthem that uses supportive language of the LGBTQ+ community like, “Why are you mad? / When you could be GLAAD?” and “Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

Other lyric’s like, “But you’re coming at my friends like a missile” or “Say it in the street that’s a knock out / But you say it in a tweet that’s a cop out” may have tipped fans off that the song could be subtle dig at the 45th president, who has a history of tweeting pretty much anything that’s on his mind.

But, the fact that the 29-year-old popstar released the song on Trump’s birthday (today, BTW) may have been the more obvious hint.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Although Taylor hasn’t confirmed that the song is in fact a Trump diss track, we do know that this next phase for the “ME!” singer could be a political one, seeing as her Instagram link in bio is a link to a Change.org petition supporting the Equality Act.

Needless to say, 2019 Swift is already iconic.

