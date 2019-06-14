Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Trolling President Trump On His Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Mr. President?
After the release of her new single “You Need To Calm Down,” Swifties are sharing theories that the pro-LGBTQ+ lyrics might be directed at President Trump.
The second single off her upcoming album “Lover” is a Pride anthem that uses supportive language of the LGBTQ+ community like, “Why are you mad? / When you could be GLAAD?” and “Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”
Other lyric’s like, “But you’re coming at my friends like a missile” or “Say it in the street that’s a knock out / But you say it in a tweet that’s a cop out” may have tipped fans off that the song could be subtle dig at the 45th president, who has a history of tweeting pretty much anything that’s on his mind.
READ: Joe Jonas Says It Was ‘Nice’ To Get An Apology From Taylor Swift
But, the fact that the 29-year-old popstar released the song on Trump’s birthday (today, BTW) may have been the more obvious hint.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions:
TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASING #YOUNEEDTOCALMDOWN ON DONALD TRUMPS BIRTHDAY IS BIG DICK ENERGY
— liz khalifa 🦋 (@AstoundingSwift) June 14, 2019
I need to get off the internet for the evening but may I please just say that @taylorswift13 releasing a song empowering women & the LGBTQ community on Trump’s birthday is EXACTLY what I’m here for. #YouNeedToCalmDown
— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) June 14, 2019
Taylor Allison Swift wrote a whole ass song dissing Trump pic.twitter.com/d18ks6cthY
— Caroline (@carolinekayeee) June 14, 2019
WAIT TAYLOR SWIFT REALLY RELEASED AN ANTHEM THAT GOES AGAINST EVERYTHING DONALD TRUMP BELIEVES ON ON DONALD TRUMP’S BIRTHDAY
— $oyah. (@girlandvodka) June 14, 2019
donald trump: hey look it's my birthday!
taylor swift: you need to calm dawn you're being too loud
— dinah ✵ (@danverogers) June 14, 2019
Although Taylor hasn’t confirmed that the song is in fact a Trump diss track, we do know that this next phase for the “ME!” singer could be a political one, seeing as her Instagram link in bio is a link to a Change.org petition supporting the Equality Act.
https://www.change.org/p/test-test-06258347-9bdc-4671-907f-03fb29e79287
Needless to say, 2019 Swift is already iconic.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.