Joe Jonas Says It Was ‘Nice’ To Get An Apology From Taylor Swift

An apology from Taylor Swift? Joe Jonas was ready for it.

After the “ME!” singer, 30, revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she regretted putting Joe Jonas on blast a decade ago, the middle JoBro admitted the apology felt “nice.”

Back in May, Taylor admitted during a round of “Burning Questions” that her bad mouthing of Joe on live TV was “too much.”

“We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy,” she said. “Just teenage stuff there.”

On Wednesday during an interview on ITV’s “Lorraine,” Joe reflected on the messy breakup with the pop icon that allegedly took place over a 25-second (ish) phone call.

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on.”

“It feels nice,” he added about the apology. “We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

The drag occurred in 2008 while Taylor was promoting her album “Fearless.” The song “Forever & Always,” about a bitter end to a relationship, sparked a conversation about the song’s inspiration.

“You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she explained on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Regardless of the squabble, both celebs are on their way to a happy ending! Joe tied the knot with Sophie Turner last month and Taylor seems to be going strong with her BF Joe Alwyn.

A wise woman one said: “Shake it off, shake it off.”

