Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo Of Baby Daughter And Says She Is ‘Almost Home’ From NICU

Fantasia Barrino gave us a first look at her newborn daughter, Keziah, and also revealed she is almost home.

The “American Idol” winner posted a precious pic of her holding her baby daughter on her Instagram on Wednesday. The snap shows Keziah laying on her mother’s chest and wrapped in a black and white polka dot blanket. We can’t see the newborns face, but we can see she has a head full of hair!

The 36-year-old singer captioned the photo “Almost Home🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

Her daughter, who she shares with husband Kendall Taylor, was born on May 23 and has been in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) since.

“Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” Fantasia wrote on her Instagram a few days after her daughters arrival.

The singer has taken fans through her pregnancy journey and has continued to provide updates since her daughter’s arrival.

On Thursday she shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself taking a maternity photo shoot the day she went into labor.

“The Determination in me is the same thing I see in My Children,” she wrote. “While I was doing this photo shoot I was having contractions the entire time.”

She said the people on set asked if she wanted to stop but she kept going because she wanted the pictures.

Keziah is Fantasia’s third child. She is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari,19, from previous relationships.

-Emely Navarro