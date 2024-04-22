Katy Perry Loved Ryan Seacrest’s Taylor Swift Bit On ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry has so much love for Ryan Seacrest!

The singer spoke with Access Hollywood about Ryan Seacrest’s hilarious Taylor Swift bit on Monday night’s episode of “American Idol.”

“Ryan is so funny. Like most of what he does is totally unscripted, the funny stuff and I’m always impressed. I’m always just jaw dropped. I can’t believe he came out in that cardigan,” she said.

The pop star also opened up about her love Orlando Bloom. They will cheer one another on, but there is one thing she doesn’t want her longtime partner to do.

“We’re both supportive of each other. I mean I don’t support him doing a second season of [Orlando Bloom:] To The Edge because I want him to live, so don’t do that,” she joked.

