‘Fast & Furious’ Film Franchise Ending After Next 2 Films (Reports)

After 11 films, the “Fast & Furious” film franchise reportedly has a finish line.

The next two films will be the final movies in the long-running series which began 20 years ago, according to Deadline.

Director Justin Lin who is currently in post-production for “F9” which is set to be released on Memorial Day weekend in 2021, is in talks to finish out the film franchise and direct the last two films.

The “Fast & Furious” movies have been the highest-grossing series in Universal Pictures history, grossing $5.89 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original stars of the films included Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (who died in November 2013), Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

The action-packed franchise is already known for its high-speed car chases and gravity-defying stunts, but could space be next?

Ludacris, who first joined the film franchise as Tej Park in 2003’s “2 Fast 2 Furious” has went on to star in six films, revealed that “F9” may be taking the characters into uncharted territory in the next installment.

The rapper and actor hinted at an out-of-this-world storyline when he appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” Screenwriter Chris Morgan has also teased the possibility of an outer space adventure for Dominic Toretto and his crew, previously telling Entertainment Weekly, “I would literally never shoot down anything, as long as it hits the parameters: ‘Is it badass? Is it awesome? Will the audience love it?’”

