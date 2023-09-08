Ludacris & Larenz Tate Join Forces To Support First Responders In Maui Following Hawaii Wildfires

Ludacris and Larenz Tate are showing their support to the first responders on the island of Maui in the aftermath of last month’s wildfires.

The “Fast X” star and the “Power” actor announced this week that their respective non-profit organizations – The Ludacris Foundation and the Tate Bros. Foundation – are joining forces for a good cause.

Together, they’re launching the Maui County First Responders Feeding Program Fund to help feed Maui’s first responders and their families – including all of the “firefighters, ocean safety officers, police officers and paramedics who have tirelessly served the community during this crisis,” per a press release.

Ludacris and Larenz got the fund going with an initial $100,000 donation, which they’ll start using to feed the community during First Responders Appreciation Days, running from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14.

Local food trucks have partnered with the Ludacris Foundation to aid their goal, and Ludacris and Larenz are also giving $5,000 gifts to eleven Maui families.

‘Fast X’ Cast Supports Ludacris At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony View Gallery

“A lot of people want to help the affected people but aren’t quite sure how to help and where to put their support,” Ludacris shared in a press release. “Our initiative is one that people can see their donations at work – something very visible and tangible.”

Earlier this month, a catastrophic wildfire caused massive damage across the island of Maui and ravaged the town of Lahaina. As of Sept. 8, at least 115 people have died and 66 remain unaccounted for.

Ludacris and Larenz join many stars – including Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Matthew McConaughey – who have used their platforms and resources to support Maui wildfire relief.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Joins Him In Heartfelt Video Announcing Maui Wildfire Support

