‘Fastest Woman On Four Wheels’ Jessi Combs Dies In Accident While Trying To Beat Her Own Record

Jessi Combs, who was known as, “the fastest woman on four wheels” has passed away in an accident while trying to beat her own land-speed record of driving a jet-powered car 478 mph in an Oregon desert, according to an Instagram post by Terry Madden, a member of her crew.
“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know,” he wrote. Adding that Combs’s family are working on a documentary that the racer wanted to complete. They will also be creating a foundation in her name to keep her legacy alive.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
The professional racer and television personality appeared on Spike TV’s show, “Xtreme 4×4” for more than 90 episodes and other episodes of “Overhaulin’,” “Mythbusters,” “How To Build…Everything” and more. She was also a metal fabricator and welder.
Jessi reached 393 miles per hour in 2013 breaking a 48-year record in her North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She also broke another record in 2016 which she drove 478 mph, in the same desert where she lost her life. She attempted to break her own record in September 2018 when she reached a top speed of 483 mph but due to a piece of debris being sucked into the turbine, it didn’t count.
In one of her last posts on Instagram, the 36-year-old reflected on her unique achievements writing, “It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you 😉 . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners