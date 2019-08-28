‘Fastest Woman On Four Wheels’ Jessi Combs Dies In Accident While Trying To Beat Her Own Record

Jessi Combs, who was known as, “the fastest woman on four wheels” has passed away in an accident while trying to beat her own land-speed record of driving a jet-powered car 478 mph in an Oregon desert, according to an Instagram post by Terry Madden, a member of her crew.

“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know,” he wrote. Adding that Combs’s family are working on a documentary that the racer wanted to complete. They will also be creating a foundation in her name to keep her legacy alive.

The professional racer and television personality appeared on Spike TV’s show, “Xtreme 4×4” for more than 90 episodes and other episodes of “Overhaulin’,” “Mythbusters,” “How To Build…Everything” and more. She was also a metal fabricator and welder.

Jessi reached 393 miles per hour in 2013 breaking a 48-year record in her North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She also broke another record in 2016 which she drove 478 mph, in the same desert where she lost her life. She attempted to break her own record in September 2018 when she reached a top speed of 483 mph but due to a piece of debris being sucked into the turbine, it didn’t count.

In one of her last posts on Instagram, the 36-year-old reflected on her unique achievements writing, “It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”