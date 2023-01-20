Lisa Marie Presley Has Not Been Laid To Rest, But Will Be Buried In Private Ceremony Ahead Of Public Service (Exclusive)

Lisa Marie Presley has not been laid to rest yet despite multiple reports surfacing.

Access Hollywood can exclusively confirm that the 54-year-old, only daughter of Elvis Presley will be buried in a private ceremony ahead of Sunday’s A public memorial service will be held on the property’s front lawn.

She will be buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Lisa Marie will be joining her father, Elvis, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, who are also buried at the iconic Memphis home.

On Friday, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, broke her silence about the death of her mother. The 33-year-old shared an old photo of herself lovingly looking up at her mom who embraces her from behind. She captioned the image with just a heart.

The update comes as a ruling on the cause of her death has been delayed. According to a spokesperson for the L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, an autopsy on the late musician has been done.

She was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” a statement to NBC News said.

Lisa Marie died on January 12th after being rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

A rep confirmed to Access Hollywood that following her passing, her three daughters, Riley Keough, and Finley and Harper Lockwood will inherit their grandfather’s famous estate.



Just days before she died, the singer visited Graceland in honor of what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. She later attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in support of Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover on the red carpet, she praised Austin Butler’s portrayal of her father in the movie.

