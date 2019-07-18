Father Of K-Pop Star Found Beaten To Death In Mexico

Jose Arredondo, father to K-Pop star Samuel, was found dead in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The car dealer and Bakersfield, CA native’s body was found in a home that he owned in Cabo with signs of “blunt force trauma,” according to the Associated Press.

Arredondo was a well-respected member of the Bakersfield community who immigrated to the United States from Mexico in the 1970s.

Samuel, whose full name Samuel Kim Arredondo, now goes by the nickname “Punch” and performs as part of the K-Pop duo 1Punch in South Korea where he currently resides.

Samuel started his career at a young age, appearing in his father’s car dealership commercials before discovering his passion for music. His most recent solo album “Eye Candy” was released in 2017.

Details surrounding Arredondo’s death are limited, but the investigation of the suspected home invasion and murder are ongoing, according to Bakersfield.com.

A United States Department official told the AP Tuesday that the local authorities’ investigation is being “closely” monitored to determine the cause of death.

Members of the Bakersfield community including Arredondo’s pastor James Ranger are mourning the death of their close friend.

“Jose Arredondo was murdered last night. I will miss you dear friend,” the New Life church leader wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Until we meet again.”

Ranger also posted an old video of Arredondo encouraging donations to the church for renovation.

“In this video you hear his heart of Jesus, the Church, for reaching the needy, and…then at then end…his understanding about the end of life and hearing Jesus say, ‘Well done,'” Ranger said about the video. “He is now hearing those words.”

Access has reached out for comment.