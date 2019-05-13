Felicity Huffman Arrives To Court Without William H. Macy Ahead Of Guilty Plea In College Scandal

Felicity Huffman is ready to face the next step in her legal saga, with or without her longtime love.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived to a federal courthouse in Boston on Monday ahead of her expected guilty plea in the college admissions scandal. Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, was nowhere to be seen as she entered the building hand-in-hand with her brother, Moore Huffman, Jr.

The scene was similar to an April hearing at which Moore supported his famous sister in lieu of a noticeably absent Macy. Huffman did not make any comment on her way inside either time.

WATCH: Felicity Huffman ‘Ashamed’ & ‘In Full Acceptance’ Of Her Guilt In College Admissions Scandal

The 56-year-old has been charged with allegedly paying $15,000 to have a test proctor administer the SAT to her and Macy’s older daughter and later correct answers to result in a higher score. Macy was not named specifically in the widespread indictment that also included “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Huffman previously announced her intent to plead guilty, sharing in a statement last month that she is “in full acceptance” of her guilt and “ashamed” of the impact the case has had on her loved ones and colleagues.

The actress’ Monday appearance had been moved up from its original scheduled date of May 21. She isn’t expected to be sentenced for another few weeks. Prosecutors are said to be seeking four to 10 months behind bars.

— Erin Biglow