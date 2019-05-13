Felicity Huffman Chokes Up & Cries During Guilty Plea In College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman didn’t hold back her emotions during an important day in her ongoing legal drama.

The actress got choked up and cried while appearing at a Boston federal courthouse on Monday, Access has learned. Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in relation to her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum is accused of paying $15,000 to have a test proctor administer the SAT to her older daughter and later correct answers for a higher score. Huffman has previously said the teen was unaware of the alleged scheme, and asked to further clarify her version of events at Monday’s hearing.

WATCH: Felicity Huffman ‘Ashamed’ & ‘In Full Acceptance’ Of Her Guilt In College Admissions Scandal

“We have been working with a neuropsychologist since she was 8 and she has been receiving extra time on tests since she was 11,” Huffman told the judge of her daughter, NBC News reports.

The 56-year-old went on to explain that the neuropsychologist, like her daughter, didn’t have “any involvement” or “knowledge” of Huffman’s alleged actions.

According to NBC News, Huffman hung her head and clasped her hands while listening to the charges against her. While addressing the judge, she had to pause and compose herself before continuing, and later left the courtroom with red eyes. She reportedly stayed inside away from cameras for a few minutes before exiting into a crowd of reporters. She did not make any comments to the media.

The actress’ husband, William H. Macy, was once again absent from the legal proceedings. Huffman instead entered the building hand-in-hand with her brother, Moore Huffman Jr., echoing a similar arrangement seen at a hearing last month.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13. The prosecution reportedly recommended a four-month prison sentence.

— Erin Biglow