Felicity Huffman Clutches William H. Macy’s Hand While Arriving To College Admissions Sentencing Hearing

Felicity Huffman is ready to face the music, and she isn’t doing it alone.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived to a federal courthouse in Boston on Friday to await sentencing for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal. Huffman’s longtime husband, William H. Macy, was by her side as they walked in holding hands.

The actress had brought her brother for support to previous legal appearances.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services fraud following accusations she paid $15,000 to have her older daughter’s SAT answers altered. In a letter to judge Indira Talwani, the 56-year-old wrote that there was “no justification” for her actions and she “could have said ‘no’ to cheating.”

Huffman was among dozens of wealthy parents indicted in March on sweeping accusations of college entrance cheating and bribery, including “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Prosecutors in Huffman’s case are seeking a month behind bars and a $20,000 fine, per NBC News. Huffman’s lawyers are said to be arguing for one year probation and 250 hours of community service in addition to the fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen reportedly said during Friday’s hearing that there is “no excuse” for what Huffman allegedly did.

“With all due respect to the defendant, welcome to parenthood,” Rosen remarked, according to CNN. “Most parents have the moral compass and integrity not to step over the line. The defendant did not.”

