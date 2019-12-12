Felicity Huffman’s Youngest Daughter Reveals Which College She’ll Attend Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman may have just recently completed her stint in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal, but her youngest daughter Georgia Macy won’t let that distract from her exciting news. The 17-year-old will be attending Vassar College in New York next year!

Georgia took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news, posting a photo of Vassar’s logo alongside a heart emoji to her story. The teen has also changed her Instagram bio to read “Vassar 2024.”

According to the school’s website, it had an admissions rate of 23.4% for the class of 2023.

The Macy daughter’s news comes just two months after her mother Felicity served 11 days in a California prison after pleading guilty to her role in a nationwide college admissions scandal. Felicity plead guilty to multiple counts of fraud for paying $15,000 for an SAT proctor to administer and correct her eldest daughter Sophia’s scores. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was recently photographed performing her court-ordered community service at The Teen Project in Los Angeles.

While Felicity was only charged for crimes related to her older daughter’s college acceptance, she admitted that she considered doing the same for Georgia before having a change of heart.

“But the decision haunted me terribly; I knew it was not right,” Felicity said of hiring college coach Rick Singer to alter Sophia’s test scores. “I finally came to my senses and told Mr. Singer to stop the process for Georgia,” she said, according to E! News.

Felicity Huffman wasn’t the only famous person to get swept up in the scandal. “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been charged with using bribery to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into USC.

Either way, we’re excited for Georgia Macy to begin the next chapter of her life. Go Brewers!