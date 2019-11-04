Felicity Huffman Begins Community Service After Prison Release For College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is paying her debt to society.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum was seen leaving The Teen Project in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 3, where she reportedly began court-ordered community service as part of her sentence in the college admissions scandal. The organization helps “at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women,” according to its website.

Huffman sported jeans and a black turtleneck with matching sunglasses and ballet flats, and smiled for photographers while carrying what looked like baking supplies as she stepped out of the building. The actress was required to complete 250 hours of community service in addition to two weeks behind bars. She was released from prison in late October after serving 11 days at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. She also agreed to a year of supervised release and a $30,000 fine.

The “American Crime” star pleaded guilty after being accused of paying $15,000 to have an exam proctor correct her older daughter’s SAT answers. After her sentencing, the actress released a statement apologizing to her family and “the educational community,” and also expressed remorse along with an intention to continue giving back beyond what the court mandated.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law,” she said in part, adding that “there are no excuses or justifications” for what she had done.

“My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed,” her statement continued. “I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Huffman appeared to express interest in working with The Teen Project before beginning her prison time. She and her daughter Sophia were seen at the center together in September.

— Erin Biglow