Felicity Jones Honors Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘She Taught Us All So Much’

Felicity Jones is mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, Sept. 18, due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

The English star, 36, who portrayed the beloved Supreme Court Justice in the biographical drama “On the Basis of Sex,” paid tribute to Ginsburg and her legacy following the tragic news of her death.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

The 2018 film, starring Jones and Armie Hammer, focused on the early years of Ginsburg’s law career, primarily one of her cases related to gender discrimination. In order to prepare for the role, Jones spent quality time with Ginsburg at her home.

“It was kind of an interesting process playing someone that you deeply admire, but absolutely, part of my job is to find the humanity in that person,” Jones previously told CNN in 2019 about the role.

The actress also recalled, “When we went to her apartment and she showed me her desk, which is about half a meter from her bed. In the middle of the night, if she suddenly gets an idea, she goes and writes it down. [She’s] someone who has really devoted themselves to their country and has done that with all her principles intact.”

