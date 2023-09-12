Fergie Congratulates Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel On His Baby News: ‘Truly Happy For You’

Fergie is sending heartfelt congratulations to ex-husband Josh Duhamel.

The singer offered her well wishes after Josh and his wife, Audra Mari, revealed they are expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post on Monday, the couple announced their happy news alongside an ultrasound photo and Fergie soon chimed in with kind words in the comment section.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” she wrote alongside two heart-face emojis. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Fergie, 48, shares 10-year-old Axl with the actor. The pair split in 2017 after eight years of marriage and have appeared to maintain a supportive co-parenting relationship.

In fact, this isn’t the first time the pop star has shared her positivity for Josh’s life milestones.

The “Transformers” star, 50, and the former Miss World America Audra, 29, announced their engagement last year and Fergie gave the couple her

“Congrats!” she wrote at the time, adding a string of green heart emojis.

Josh has previously expressed hope to expand his family, telling Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2018, prior to dating Audra, that he felt he was at an age where he wanted to settle down again.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids,” he said at the time, adding, “in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids?”

Josh went on to praise Fergie and their ability to stay on such good terms after parting ways, and noted that she’ll remain an important part of his life no matter what.

“I want to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with. Because Fergie and I have a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work, but I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he explained.