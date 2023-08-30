Fergie Shares Rare Photos Of Her & Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl In Sweet 10th Birthday Tribute

Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s little boy is growing up so fast!

The “Glamorous” singer, 48, shared rare photos of son Axl on a milestone occasion this week, honoring the youngster with an Instagram tribute for his 10th birthday on Aug. 29.

“To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast,” Fergie wrote, captioning a carousel of photos that included both sweet portraits and playful candids. “Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack.”

Fergie’s description proved adorably accurate, as Jack sported a Batman costume in one photo. Other snaps show the birthday boy smiling in a soccer uniform and looking chill in a pair of black sunnies.

Jack is the only child between the pop star and the actor, who split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The “Transformers” star, 50, also gave their boy a shoutout for his big day, sharing a local news clip from Minnesota where he is filming CBS’ upcoming “Buddy Games.” Josh led the hosts and crowd in a festive rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Jack on air before delivering a heartfelt message.

“So my son turns 10 today, Aug. 29. He’s not with me, obviously. He’s back in California. So I’d really appreciate if everybody could sing him happy birthday,” he said, adding, “I love you buddy.”