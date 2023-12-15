Rosario Dawson Reveals She’s About To Be A First-Time Grandmother At 44

Rosario Dawson is about to take on a meaningful new role – grandmother!

The “Ahsoka” star, 44, confirmed that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, is pregnant with her first child. Rosario revealed the news to Page Six on Thursday, reportedly sharing that the baby is due sometime next year.

“It’s very exciting,” she told the outlet, adding that she intends to be called “Glamma.”

Rosario adopted a then-11-year-old Isabella in 2014 and has kept her parenting journey largely out of the spotlight, but she did previously share insight into motherhood and why Isabella felt destined to be a special part of her life.

“My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her,” the actress reportedly told Health in 2021. “It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she’s my kid.”

Isabella’s name is also a sweet nod to Rosario’s side of the family, with her grandmother and mother both named Isabel and the moniker being the actress’ middle name.

And the pair’s connection has only grown stronger.

Rosario noted in her Health interview that raising Isabella from her preteen years on has been a special experience she’s grateful they were able to navigate together.

“To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we’re getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it’s beautiful,” she said at the time.