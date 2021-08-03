Fetty Wap Shares Emotional Message After 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies: ‘I Love You To The Moon And Back’

Fetty Wap is remembering his late daughter Lauren Maxwell.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of his little one, who tragically passed away at the age of four, calling her his “mini me.”

“Hey mini me (My Twin) I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend,” he wrote.

The “Trap King” artist also went on Instagram Live in a now deleted video, where he spoke of his daughter’s love of butterflies.

“Y’all can do me a favor? Just post butterflies. All butterflies. (She) loves butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot,” he said.

Lauren’s mother Turquoise Miami previously confirmed the sad news about her daughter’s death on Instagram, asking her followers to send well wishes.

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she wrote next to a video of her little on in a pool.

On Monday, Turquoise also shared a post on her Instagram story thanking people for their well wishes.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words, and prayers, love, wishes and kindness. The energy is appreciated and felt,” she wrote.

An an official cause and date of death haven’t been made public at this time.

— Stephanie Swaim

