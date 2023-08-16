Firefighters Enjoy Adorable Reunion With Kitten They Rescued From A Storm Drain

One lucky kitten got a special chance to thank the firefighters who saved his life.

First responders from the Raynam Fire Department in Massachusetts reunited with a five-week-old cat they rescued from a storm drain just days earlier. On Tuesday, the RFD shared adorable photos from the gathering and shared that the team was able to hold and feed their new animal pal.

According to a press release, the furry friend has been aptly named Storm and is currently residing with a local animal control officer.

Little Storm was brought to safety early Sunday morning when the RFD responded to a call about a kitten that had fallen into a drain. The department shared that Storm could be heard making noise but they decided to wait until daylight to perform the rescue, leaving food and water for him until they could return.

Around 7:30 a.m., firefighter Dom Kuran climbed eight feet down to successfully retrieve Storm.

The kitty appeared to enjoy seeing his firefighter buddies once again and those hoping to take him home are in good company – a “number of potential adopters are already being considered,” per the release.