First Look At Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan’s New Show ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are trading in the Big Apple for something a little different.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alums jetted off to Benton, Ill., to help bring glitz and glamour back to the small town after it was devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic in Bravo’s new show “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” premieres on Bravo Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m.ET/PT with back-to-back half-hour episodes. The new episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.