Flavor Flav’s Viral National Anthem Performance At NBA Game Sparks Social Media Debate

Oh say can you see major debate over Flavor Flav’s performance of the National Anthem?

The rap legend, 64, delivered his take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” at an NBA game in Milwaukee over the weekend, where the hometown Bucks faced off against the Atlanta Hawks. Flav’s enthusiastic but untraditional rendition of the patriotic song went instantly viral, with fans flocking to social media with heated reactions.

While many praised not only the hip-hop icon for turning out but also the Bucks for inviting him in the first place, others found the spectacle more confusing than amusing.

“There’s no way I could stand there with a straight face,” one viewer wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Though others were less kind, with some comparing Flav to Fergie’s infamous jazz-infused anthem at the 2018 All-Star Game, many enjoyed the moment as a memorable and entertaining pop culture memory.

“Milwaukee is out of control for this,” one user wrote. “I love it here.”

As for what Flav himself had to say, the Public Enemy artist spoke out on social media amid the chatter and shared gratitude for having accomplished a longstanding goal.

“I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me,” he wrote, calling his anthem performance “fun” and a “bucket list item.”

Adding, “I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is you stop trying.”