Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Expecting Baby No. 3 With Wife Hayley

And a baby makes five!

Tyler Hubbard took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Hayley Hubbard are expecting a third child!

He shared two cute photos of their kids, Olivia Rose and Luca Reed as they found out the news.

“Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!’ We were surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca #3under2,” the caption reads.

His wife shared the same snap writing, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!.”

She also shared a couple sweet family photos with her man and their kiddos.

“Thank you to pregnancy for motivating us (to) find 30 minutes in our schedules at home for family photos, and thank you @lauramollphoto for always snapping the sweetest moments so quickly,” she captioned the snaps.

Fans and celebs were excited for the family.

Jamie Lynn Spears commented on Hayley’s Instagram saying, “Omg!!! You are a stronger woman than me!! Congrats!!”

Corey Crowder commented on Tyler’s post saying, “Yeaaaaa! So awesome! Congrats y’all.”

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim