Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Welcome Baby No. 3

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is a dad of three!

The country star and wife Hayley, both 33, welcomed a son on Thursday, People reports. Tyler and Hayley named their baby boy Atlas Roy and shared with the mag the inspiration behind the unique moniker.

“Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures,” the couple said.

Tyler went on to explain how the newborn’s middle name reflects a lasting but bittersweet connection to a dearly departed loved one.

“Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us. Atlas will carry on my dad’s legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone,” the singer added.

Tyler and Hayley are also parents to son Luca Reed, 13 months, and 2-year-old daughter Olivia Rose. According to People, Atlas was born at 6:44 PM in Nashville, weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measuring 21 inches long. The couple revealed to the outlet that becoming a family of five happened more quickly than they’d planned and teased that Atlas may have even delayed his own arrival!

“He was over a week late and we were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020,” they joked.

Congrats to the Hubbards!

— Erin Biglow