Foo Fighters Honor Late Drummer Taylor Hawkins With Heartfelt Tribute On His Birthday

Gone, but never forgotten. The Foo Fighters are honoring their beloved late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, on what would have been his 51st birthday.

On Friday, the band shared a bittersweet black-and-white photo of Taylor on Instagram alongside a sweet but simple message.

“Miss you so much,” the caption read.

The post comes nearly a year after the musician died in Bogotá, Colombia, where he and his band were set to headline the Estéreo Picnic. Festival organizers announced on social media at the time that the set was canceled last-minute due to a medical situation. The city’s health secretary later reported that a local emergency center had dispatched an ambulance to a hotel in the Chapinero area to assist a patient with chest pains.

To date, no official cause of death has been made public.

The Foo Fighters were in the midst of touring throughout South America when Hawkins died, and they went on to win three Grammys at the 2022 ceremony just nine days after his passing.

In the subsequent months, they launched two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, with fellow music superstars including Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and more taking the stage in Hawkins’ honor. The rocker’s son, Oliver Shane, played the drums with the Foos for a performance of their 1997 smash “My Hero.”

The Foo Fighters are set to resume touring in the spring, with festival dates set for Boston Calling, Sonic Temple and Bonnaroo. Though they have yet to announce who will be drumming, the group issued a lengthy social media statement on New Year’s Eve to reflect on the hardship they faced in 2022 following Hawkins’ death and how they know he’ll be with them “in spirit” as they continue.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the message read in part.

Adding, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

— Erin Biglow