Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included In the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

As always, this year’s Grammys ceremony featured an In Memoriam ceremony to honor all of the music legends who passed away over the last year. This year’s ceremony featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Maverick City Music, and Quavo to pay tribute to those the music industry lost.

Fans were quick to notice a musician who was seemingly excluded from this year’s In Memoriam – Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer for the Foo Fighters.

Taylor, who passed away at age 50 in March 2022, was actually not left out of this year’s tribute. Instead, he was featured in last year’s segment.

The Grammys were held on April 3 last year, only nine days after the rock legend’s tragic passing on March 25.

Foo Fighters went on to win three Grammys that night – Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire”, Best Rock Song “Waiting On a War”, and Best Rock Album “Medicine at Midnight”.

Taylor passed away while the band was on tour in Bogotá, Colombia. The band had been set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced the band would no longer be appearing due to a medical emergency.