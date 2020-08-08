Food Network’s Duff Goldman Expecting First Child With Wife Johnna

Duff Goldman’s wife has a “muffin” in the oven!

The Food Network star took to Instagram to announce that he and wife Johnna Colbry are going to be first-time parents!

“MUFFINS!” he penned alongside a photo of himself holding up to large muffins, while his wife held a tiny muffin over her growing baby bump.

Johnna also posted the same adorable pic on her own Instagram page and revealed her due date.

“Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021! 🍼,” she captioned the photo.

The exciting baby news comes a year after the 45-year-old chef and his forever love tied the knot in a unique ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles.

Back in January 2019, the sweet pair told PEOPLE that their nuptials took on a “romantic yet tropical” vibe. Martha Stewart Weddings reported that the two said their vows underneath the skeleton of a T-rex and later dined on savory meats and treats.

The pastry chef got down on one knee in April 2018. He recently celebrated that major milestone by paying tribute to Johnna on Instagram.

“Two years ago today my muffin @johnnapgoldman said yes when I wrapped butchers twine around her finger and asked her to marry me. I am the luckiest guy in the universe and I’m reminded of that every morning when I wake up next to an angel,” he penned back in April.