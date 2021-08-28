Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead Days After Being Reported Missing

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, best known for his work opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 comedy “Our Idiot Brother,” has been confirmed dead days after being reported missing.

The 19-year-old was found deceased Saturday morning in Manor Township, Penn., near Millersville University, where Mindler had just begun his freshman year.

Millersville President Daniel A. Wubah announced the sad news in a press release shared to social media, offering “thoughts of comfort and peace” to the teen’s loved ones and encouraging the campus community to support one another during this difficult time.

A cause of death has yet to be made public. According to Wubah’s statement, Mindler’s body was transported to the local forensic center for further investigation.

Mindler’s death follows news of his disappearance earlier this week. In a previous press release, school officials said that a missing person’s report was filed Wednesday night after the student did not return to his dorm or return calls and messages from his family. Authorities began an official search the following morning.

According to the university, Mindler went to the first two days of his fall semester classes on Monday and Tuesday, but was not present on Wednesday or Thursday morning. He was last seen on Tuesday night.

Surveillance footage of Mindler showed him wearing a white Millersville University hoodie, jeans and sneakers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

In addition to his role as River in “Our Idiot Brother,” Mindler has appeared on “As The World Turns” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

His mother told “The Morning Call” that her son hadn’t acted in a few years. Per IMDB, his most recent role was in Fox’s 2016 pilot for the Nasim Pedrad sitcom “Chad.”