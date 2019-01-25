Get ready! The new season of “American Ninja Warrior” is right around the corner!

To prepare, the show has an upcoming special, “USA vs. The World,” where Ninjas are getting a second chance at the National Finals stage or obstacle course that ended their journey in the regular season.

And one Ninja is back to put it all on the line!

Former USA gymnast Barclay Stockett put her past “ANW” failures behind her — and gave it her all to dominate Stage One. Check out this exclusive sneak peek clip of Barclay nailing the special’s epic obstacle course.



WATCH: Watch Former USA Gymnast Barclay Stockett Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’s’ Obstacle Course (EXCLUSIVE)

Barclay was chosen to complete for Team USA for the popular show’s special. Will she be able to change her past outcome and move onto the National Final stage?

Tune into “USA vs. The World” on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9PM ET/PT on NBC.