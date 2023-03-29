Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Announces Pregnancy: See Her Growing Bump!

WWE diva Kelly Kelly is about to enter a whole new ring – motherhood!

The wrestling pro, also known as Barbie Blank Coba, announced her pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post this week. Kelly Kelly posed alongside husband Joe Coba in a trio of black-and-white photos in which the 36-year-old shows off her growing bump in jeans and a crop top.

“Even miracles take a little time. Baby Coba loading,” she wrote in her caption alongside a rainbow and baby emojis.

The soon-to-be parents’ happy news comes more than two years after she suffered a miscarriage during her first trimester, revealing on her Instagram Story at the time that she and Joe were “devastated” after the loss but she wanted to share their experience in the hopes of helping others.

“I’ve always been someone who wants for people to get to know me and not just what they see on social media. That’s something that has been important to me thru my life is to be transparent with you all and if my story can help anyone going thru the same thing that was exactly what I wanted to do,” she wrote.

Kelly Kelly and Joe tied the knot in April 2021. In an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, the athlete shared more details about her pregnancy, revealing that she and Joe found out they were expecting in mid-January.

When it comes to confirming the baby’s sex, Kelly Kelly played it coy but promised that a big reveal is forthcoming – and noted that she and Joe have both picked out names they love.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” she continued, adding, “Our lives are just beginning now and I’m heading into the best chapter of my life.”

— Erin Biglow