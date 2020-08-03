Frank Ocean’s Teen Brother Ryan Breaux Dies In Fiery Car Crash (Reports)

American singer Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux reportedly passed away early Sunday in a violent car crash. The 18-year-old was reportedly inside a Tesla with his friend Ezekial Bishop when the car veered off the road and collided with a tree, as first reported by local paper The Acorn in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released a report of the incident, although have yet to confirm the identity of either passenger in the vehicle.

Traffic Collision Results in Fatalities https://t.co/57dMF31X7Z — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) August 2, 2020

According to the report, the Thousand Oaks Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a single car crash around 1:30AM on Sunday morning.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames. The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department,” the incident report read.

“The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard approaching Skelton Canyon Circle. The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median. The identity of the occupants is pending notification of next of kin by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

While neither Frank Ocean (real name Christopher Edwin Breaux) nor his family have spoken out on the incident, many have taken to social media to honor both Ryan and Ezekial. Paris Brosnan, son of acclaimed actor Pierce Brosnan, remembered his friend as talented and loyal.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were,” the model captioned a series of sweet photos of the two friends spending time together.

“You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to the Breaux family for comment.