Frankie Grande Proposes To Boyfriend Hale Leon

Frankie Grande is getting married!

The 38-year-old surprised his love by proposing at the same place where the couple went on one of their first dates.

The “Rainbowthon” host took his boyfriend of 2 years, Hale, to an VR adventure venue in Los Angeles and worked with them to create a customized video message at the end which read, “Will you marry me?” with some virtual reality fireworks.

“It was such a perfect, beautiful moment,” Frankie gushed to People. “Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both.”

The couple were surrounded by close family and friends for the special moment.

Frankie and Hale met in 2019 at a bar in Los Angeles and have been enjoying life together ever since.

The Broadway star recently gushed about the couple’s 2-year anniversary in a sweet Instagram post that read, “Belatedly Celebrating our 2 year anniversary in Palm Springs. It’s so romantic to travel alone with the man I love… I’ve missed it!”

“Babe, if we can survive quarantine… we can survive anything! 💇🏼‍♂️” he captioned a slideshow of images. “Happy 2 year anniversary my love. 👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨Looking forward to so many more laughs and smiles and costumes and hopefully no more haircuts! 🤣 I love you with all my heart! 😘”

Frankie’s engagement comes just weeks after his sister Ariana Grande married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony.

