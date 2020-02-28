Frankie Muniz Calls Wedding To Paige Price ‘Literally The Best Day Of My Life’

Frankie Muniz is a married man! The “Malcolm In The Middle” star opened up about his nuptials to People magazine, and revealed that the couple said “I do” last Friday.

“Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect,” the 34-year-old told People. “From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us.”

Frankie adorably added that his wedding day proved to him that the old saying is really true—it was the happiest day of his life!

“I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say,” he shared. “No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!”

The actor and his wife attended an Arizona Coyotes hockey game to cap off their big weekend of celebrations.

“Thank you so much @arizonacoyotes for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!” the actor wrote alongside photos of him, his new wife and the rest of their family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!