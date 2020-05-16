Fred Willard Dead At 86: Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin & More Celebrate His Legendary Career

Gone, but never forgotten.

Beloved television and film star Fred Willard sadly died at 86 on Friday, May 15. His daughter Hope told PEOPLE magazine in a statement, “My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much!”

The actor’s legendary career spanned more than 50 years with notable roles in “Anchorman”, “Modern Family”, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Best in Show.” The late entertainer will next appear alongside Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow and Jane Lynch in the upcoming Netflix series “Space Force” premiering May 29.

Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, Kathy Griffin, Judd Apatow and many more reacted to the news of the comedian’s death on social media by paying tribute to his legacy with fond memories and heartfelt words.

PHOTOS: Stars We’ve Lost In 2020

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.