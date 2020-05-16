Fred Willard Dead At 86: Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin & More Celebrate His Legendary Career

Gone, but never forgotten.

Beloved television and film star Fred Willard sadly died at 86 on Friday, May 15. His daughter Hope told PEOPLE magazine in a statement, “My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much!”

The actor’s legendary career spanned more than 50 years with notable roles in “Anchorman”, “Modern Family”, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Best in Show.” The late entertainer will next appear alongside Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow and Jane Lynch in the upcoming Netflix series “Space Force” premiering May 29.

Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, Kathy Griffin, Judd Apatow and many more reacted to the news of the comedian’s death on social media by paying tribute to his legacy with fond memories and heartfelt words.

Fred Willard was a brilliant comic actor and improvisor. He could make anything funny. His work goes down as some of the funniest ever,

From Jerry Hubbard on…he inspired and influenced so many people in comedy. Sending love to his family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020

It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020

RIP to the legendary #FredWillard. The first time I worked with him ironically it was a table reading for a Drama/comedy play. I was still in The Groundlings in those days. He looked right in my eyes when we had dialogue. Basic but vital acting tip. Oh and funny as f**k💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2020

My heart is hurting right now learning of the passing of my friend Fred Willard. Fred was one of the most gracious human beings I ever knew. When I got my first TV role on #BackToYou nobody was more kind & welcoming than Fred…whether attending my wedding or just calling me 😔 https://t.co/rFVK8VtFwL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 16, 2020

God bless you, Fred Willard. You sure did make us laugh. #ripfredwillard — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 16, 2020

RIP, Fred. You were always my comic hero. I was thrilled to work with you in Roxanne. https://t.co/IjSxCMESzt — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 16, 2020

One of my favorite lines in a movie ever was delivered by Fred Willard in BEST IN SHOW, after a naughty dog went after the judge: “He went after her like she was made of ham.” This man was so brilliant and he elevated the flicks and TV shows in which he popped up. RIP, Funny Man! https://t.co/jEmDS0T9n8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 16, 2020

We lost an absolute legend today. Fred Willard was so incredibly generous to join us the last few years on #Thebachelor He was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, talented, loving man. God bless you Fred. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family #RIP pic.twitter.com/xQW45Fg4M0 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 16, 2020

The wonderfully talented #FredWillard posted this just 4 days ago about the passing of his fellow comedy great #JerryStiller. That we now have lost @Fred_Willard breaks my heart in the way only 2020 can REPEATEDLY. #RIPFredWillard I am so happy I got to meet & work with you 💔 https://t.co/Y2ZHtstHke — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard – RIP to a wonderfully original actor comedian –

Any time he appeared in anything I’d stop and watch smiling and laughing – https://t.co/lJ82S7GZnU — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2020

What an honor and a joy to have been able to share a stage with the brilliant, kind and inventive #Fred Willard. You were truly a One-Of-A-Kind dear friend. Hug Mary for me. Much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/N1qQ9zW2d0 — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) May 16, 2020

Such a sad day. We’ve lost #FredWillard and he will be missed. He was in our “Aristocrats” and killed. He’ll always be “Fernwood Tonight” to me, inventing modern comedy with #MartinMull. Fred never winked, he played the comedy pure. Genius. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/AZ0IrIrQyA — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 16, 2020

We were fortunate to have worked with the hilarious Fred Willard on several episodes of Sister, Sister. His comedy chops were unbeatable. We'll miss you, friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/jHxoi4DqVg — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) May 16, 2020

So sad to hear about Fred Willard. He was a brilliant satirist. Made you laugh from your gut. And the kindest of souls. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 16, 2020

I’m at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020

Easily one of the funniest, nicest people I’ve ever met. Thank you for decades of laughter Fred.https://t.co/PcwoB8B7sn — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) May 16, 2020

Nobody funnier than #FredWillard. And when he happened to be in an audience, nobody laughed harder. Just saw him before quarantine & already miss him. He was my biggest fan and I am his. Fred & Mary were so kind to me. Sending a big virtual hug to his family, friends and fans pic.twitter.com/XAIsVzuwEs — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) May 16, 2020